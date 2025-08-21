Brewers Bold Prediction Arguably Is Wrong
The Milwaukee Brewers have 35 games left in the regular season.
Entering play on Thursday, the Brewers boast the best record in baseball at 79-48. This is even with the team riding a three-game losing streak. That just goes to show how good this Brewers team is. Milwaukee has lost three straight games against the Chicago Cubs and yet it still has a six-game lead in the National League Central.
The Brewers recently won 14 games in a row, which obviously isn't common. It was the longest winning streak in Milwaukee history. The Brewers have been special over the last few months, and has shown no signs of slowing down. Sure, the club is riding a three-game losing streak, but with the way the Brewers play, there's no reason for the wheels to fall off. The Brewers aren't relying on one or two players to carry the load. Milwaukee doesn't win games only with long home runs or every fifth day when Freddy Peralta takes the mound.
The Brewers have arguably the best overall starting rotation in baseball. Peralta has been the best starter this year, but any given night the starter could go crazy. That's what happens when the rotation is Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, José Quintana, Jacob Misiorowski, and breakout star Quinn Priester. Each guy gives you a chance to win each night.
Offensively, the Brewers have gotten some great performances, but the offense is built on the sum of its parts rather than one superstar. The Brewers win on the basepaths and with small ball as much as they do from launching homers. The Brewers aren't always flashy, but they are fundamentally sound.
Will the Brewers find a way to maintain their hot stretch?
While this is the case, not everyone is convinced. Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, for example, wrote up a column highlighting red flags for each team and said the Brewers are in for a "rough landing."
"Milwaukee Brewers: They're in for a rough landing," Rymer said. "The Brewers have won 30 out of their last 37 games, and it's impossible to spot a cylinder on which they aren't clicking. So, apologies for finding it difficult to come up with a good answer for what their red flag is supposed to be.
"That said, only the Reds have a tougher remaining schedule among the five teams in the NL Central. Such a thing can't possibly sink the Brewers altogether, but it's conceivable that it could cost them the NL's top seed."
Milwaukee has dominated over the last few months and it's not by accident. This club is built for the playoff push and will be just fine.
