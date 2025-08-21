Who Cares? Christian Yelich's Simple Message To Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are the top team in baseball right now, but even they are going to lose some games.
Milwaukee is in the middle of a five-game series against the Chicago Cubs and so far, it hasn't gone its way. The Brewers won the first game of the series and lost the next three. The Brewers and Cubs will conclude the series on Thursday afternoon.
In baseball, it's easy to get very high and very low. There are games pretty much every day and while this is the case, it's easy to overreact to each one. The baseball season is long. It's 162 games and a lot of the times, each game seems to make or break a season, at least if you scroll through social meida. In reality, that is not the case. It is a marathon and not a sprint. Right now, the Brewers have lost three games in a row against one of their biggest rivals, and yet they still have a six-game lead in the National League Central and an MLB-best 79-48 record.
The Brewers are the team that just had the 14-game winning streak to set a new franchise record. And yet, the losses to Chicago unsurprisingly have some concerned. Milwaukee star slugger Christian Yelich was asked about his message after the three losses and summed it up perfectly.
Brewers slugger Christian Yelich opened up after three straight losses
"Who cares? Play the games, right," Yelich said. "You're going to win some and you're going to lose some. You've got to compete. You're going to lose. It's how you lose is what matters. If we were doing a bunch of stuff wrong, if we weren't competing the right way, if you're feeling sorry for yourself, that's one thing. If you're competing really hard, you're fighting, you're putting good swings on balls, you're doing the things you need to be doing, you still lose.
"That's the sport, right? A lot of things in baseball are out of your control. You can do everything right in this game and now be rewarded for it. I'm happy with the way that we are competing. Are things not going our way right now? Sure. That was coming. We knew that was coming, it's how this sport works. No body is panicking...There's no panic here. There's no level of concern."
You can't sum it up much better than that. The Brewers have one of the younger rosters out there. Having a veteran leader like Yelich is one of the most important things a team can have. Milwaukee is going to be just fine.
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Named No. 3 Overall Prospect In Baseball