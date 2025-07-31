Brewers Bombshell: Buzzer-Beater Lands Jordan Montgomery Plus All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers were quiet all day on Thursday until right at the end.
Milwaukee's first big move of the day on Thursday was sending Nestor Cortes to the San Diego Padres right before the deadline. That one wasn't too shocking because rumors had picked up about Cortes for weeks. Milwaukee has a surplus of starting pitchers and Cortes was the odd man out.
When the reports surfaced about Cortes going to San Diego, it seemed like that might be the last move of the day, but Milwaukee got one more buzzer beater in. Milwaukee reportedly is sending a player to be named later and cash to the Arizona Diamondbacks for former All-Star Shelby Miller along with injured starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Brewers send a PTBNL or cash considerations to Dbacks for Miller/Montgomery, per source," Feinsand said.
Miller has been phenomenal this season. He's made 37 appearances out of the bullpen for Arizona and has a 1.98 ERA and 40-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
Montgomery is the most surprising name moved. He's injured right now and it was reported back in March that he was going to undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the season. Him and the Diamondbacks had plenty of drama before that. He struggled last season after signing as a free agent. The ownership called him out and he picked up his player option for the 2025 season before his injury. He'll be a free agent after the season, but could this be the beginning of a partnership between Milwaukee and the World Series champ?
