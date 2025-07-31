Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers-Red Sox Steal Looks Even Better With Trade Deadline

The Brewers certainly look smart right now...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on Thursday night and as of writing, the Milwaukee Brewers haven't done too much this week.

Milwaukee upgraded the backup catcher position by acquiring Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays. Outside of that move, there hasn't been many rumors out there about the Brewers. Milwaukee has been linked to sluggers, like Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles. But, there's not much out there right now.

While this is the case, if the Brewers don't end up making some big, splashy deal, that is okay. Milwaukee has been aggressive in the trade market all season to this point. For example, when the Brewers' rotation was struggling early on this season, the Brewers called up the Boston Red Sox and acquired Quinn Priester.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.27 ERA and 89-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 1/3 innings pitched. He's appeared in 20 games overall with the Brewers, including 15 starts. He has a 10-2 record and league best 83.3 winning percentage. Priester hasn't even hit arbitration yet. He won't be a free agent until 2031.

Milwaukee got him early on this season. If he was available on the trade block now, the Brewers would've had to pay a significantly higher price.

Sure, the Brewers may not make a big move now. But, they are 64-44 and seemingly have enough to make a run. It would be great to add more power to the left side of the infield and as of writing there's still time to do that, but the Brewers are in good shape anyway.

More MLB: Brewers-Orioles Trade Buzz Picks Up Over All-Star Slugger

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed