Brewers-Red Sox Steal Looks Even Better With Trade Deadline
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on Thursday night and as of writing, the Milwaukee Brewers haven't done too much this week.
Milwaukee upgraded the backup catcher position by acquiring Danny Jansen from the Tampa Bay Rays. Outside of that move, there hasn't been many rumors out there about the Brewers. Milwaukee has been linked to sluggers, like Ryan O'Hearn of the Baltimore Orioles. But, there's not much out there right now.
While this is the case, if the Brewers don't end up making some big, splashy deal, that is okay. Milwaukee has been aggressive in the trade market all season to this point. For example, when the Brewers' rotation was struggling early on this season, the Brewers called up the Boston Red Sox and acquired Quinn Priester.
The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.27 ERA and 89-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 1/3 innings pitched. He's appeared in 20 games overall with the Brewers, including 15 starts. He has a 10-2 record and league best 83.3 winning percentage. Priester hasn't even hit arbitration yet. He won't be a free agent until 2031.
Milwaukee got him early on this season. If he was available on the trade block now, the Brewers would've had to pay a significantly higher price.
Sure, the Brewers may not make a big move now. But, they are 64-44 and seemingly have enough to make a run. It would be great to add more power to the left side of the infield and as of writing there's still time to do that, but the Brewers are in good shape anyway.
More MLB: Brewers-Orioles Trade Buzz Picks Up Over All-Star Slugger