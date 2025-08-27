Brewers Bombshell: Milwaukee Loses Trevor Megill, 1 Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers got some back-breaking news on Wednesday.
Brewers All-Star closer Trevor Megill last pitched in a game for Milwaukee on August 24th against the San Francisco Giants. In that outing, he allowed two earned runs in one inning of work. Now, it's going to be a while before Brewers fans see him back on the mound.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Wednesday that Trevor Megill is being placed on the Injured List and now his availability for the postseason is up in the air.
"Tough blow for Milwaukee: Closer Trevor Megill is on the injured list with a flexor strain in his right arm," Passan said. "While the Brewers' bullpen depth is bountiful, flexor strains -- even low-grade -- can take time to heal, putting into question Megill's availability for the postseason."
Brewers lose All-Star Trevor Megill; What's next?
Megill is having a great season. The 31-year-old was a first-time All-Star this year in his first season fully replacing Devin Williams. Last year, he filled in at closer when Williams was hurt and had a 2.72 ERA in 48 appearances to go along with 21 saves. This year, he has a 2.54 ERA in 49 outings to go along with 30 saves.
Losing Megill right now is a devastating loss. Now, the Brewers will need to regroup and figure out how to close out games. One option that immediately springs to mind is Shelby Miller. He was acquired by the Brewers this summer ahead of the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Before coming over, he had a 1.98 ERA in 37 appearances to go along with 10 saves for the Diamondbacks. He was injured and had to work his way back after the trade. With Milwaukee, he has a 4.15 ERA in nine appearances.
If the Brewers want to adjust the closer position from within, Miller could be a veteran option with some experience under his belt. We'll see what happens, though. All in all, a very rough update for the Brewers.
