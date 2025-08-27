Wait, What? How Brice Turang Shocked Brewers In 23 Games
The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten a ton of power throughout the month of August from ... Brice Turang?
Turang entered the month with six home runs and with five game left in the month, he has already hit nine after launching another blast on Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Insane. In general, he has appeared in 23 games so far this month and is slashing .349/.404/.733 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs. Turang has played 127 games this season overall and is slashing .285/.351/.430 with 15 home runs, 67 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 24 doubles, and 81 runs scored.
Again, Turang had six home runs in total entering the month of August. Now, he has a real shot at a 20-20 season at just 25 years old. No one could've seen this coming, outside of manager Pat Murphy who has said that Turang would be a middle-of-the-order bat at some point.
Brice Turang Used 23 Games To Transform Brewers Perception
Turang had six home runs as a rookie in 2023 in 137 games played and seven home runs in 155 games played last year. Turang is at 15 homers and counting.
Milwaukee's offense lost a lot of pop in the middle of the lineup heading into the 2025 season with Willy Adames leaving the organization in free agency. Turang has come out of nowhere and now is tied for third on the team in homers with his 15. Christian Yelich is leading the way with 26 homers, which in itself is important because its his highest total since launching 44 in 2019. Jackson Chourio is at No. 2 with 17, although he is injured right now.
Turang and William Contreras are right behind him. If Turang keeps swinging like he has throughout the month of August, there's a real shot he could catch Chourio, although the young outfielder is expected to return in the coming days.
This is what the Brewers do. They don't go out and spend heavily, but they develop significant talent and find a way through. They needed power and Turang has provided.
