Brewers' Brandon Woodruff Sounds Ready To Make A Splash In October

The missing ingredient from previous playoff pushes?

Aug 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) delivers a pitch abasing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images
Brandon Woodruff has missed each of the last two playoff runs for the Milwaukee Brewers, and one can sense his eagerness to participate this time around.

Woodruff has made 12 starts since returning from the shoulder surgery that cost him the end of the 2023 campaign and all of last season. He's been every bit as effective as he was at his peak, tossing 64 2/3 innings to the tune of a 3.20 ERA and 83 strikeouts.

After shutting down the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, Woodruff and the Brewers are beginning to turn their attention toward setting up the rotation for the postseason. And the 32-year-old right-hander looks to be in prime position to become one of the anchors for this staff.

Woodruff comments on preparedness for October

Woodruff struck out nine batters and allowed one earned run on Wednesday night across five strong innings, pitching for the first time in 11 days after the Brewers moved back his last start to get him some rest.

"All of this is new territory for me. I’m learning so much in between (starts),” Woodruff said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com “I’m trying to do my best to take care of my body, and now that we’re in the playoffs for sure, I want to win tonight, but I have to be conscious -- I want to pitch deep into October and make a run at this thing.”

Woodruff has 28 1/3 career playoff innings under his belt, and he's been dominant (as you might expect). He's pitched to a 3.18 ERA, struck out 40 batters, and owns a 0.85 WHIP.

The 32-year-old's most recent performance also earned him a comparison to a future Hall of Famer from manager Pat Murphy.

“I can get carried away when I get excited, but it reminded me of (Clayton) Kershaw, you know what I mean?” Murphy said, per McCalvy. “He’s just pitching, he keeps going, and how’s he doing it? Woody has a lot more in the tank, I’m sure, but we just need to appreciate what this guy does.”

Even with José Quintana on the injured list, the Brewers have to feel awfully confident about a one-two punch of Freddy Peralta and Woodruff to open their postseason run.

