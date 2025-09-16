Brewers Predicted To Move On From $34M Slugger After Playoff Run
Does a team ever really need three first basemen?
The Milwaukee Brewers are attempting to answer that question as the postseason approaches. Rhys Hoskins, Jake Bauers, and Andrew Vaughn should all be on the playoff roster, barring injury, and though they all primarily play first base, Milwaukee believes all three can give them big at-bats in potential pinch-hit situations.
That situation may be tenable for the next few weeks, but heading into 2026, it's easy to foresee the Brewers moving on from one of their first basemen, if not more.
Rhys Hoskins predicted to depart in free agency
Hoskins, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Brewers before the 2024 season, is the only name among the three scheduled to hit free agency (though he does have a mutual option for $18 million). After an injury-riddled season, the Brewers may simply choose to let Hoskins walk and consider their issue solved.
On Monday, content creator and baseball analyst Robbie Hyde predicted that Milwaukee and Hoskins would not agree to a reunion for next season, leaving the eight-year veteran to seek a rebound opportunity elsewhere.
"(Hoskins) does mean a lot to the clubhouse, but over the last two seasons, he's suffered injuries, and he hasn't even put up a combined two fWAR over that time," Hyde said.
"Hoskins and the Brewers (do) have a mutual option for $18 million next year, and mutual options don't usually get exercised. And because of the underperformance, along with the injuries, I wonder if the small-market Brewers just wind up moving on."
In 85 games this season, Hoskins has a .766 OPS and 113 OPS+ -- decent numbers, but far from great ones. He's averaged 34 home runs per 162 games in his career, so surely some team will want to give him a chance to rebound, though perhaps not a contender.
One potential reason for pause: Are we sure Vaughn and/or Bauers can outperform whatever Hoskins will do if he stays healthy next year? Both are only under arbitration control for one more year anyway, so the team still lacks a long-term solution.
More MLB: Ken Rosenthal Breaks Silence After Viral Collision With Brewers Photographer