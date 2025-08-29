Brewers Breakout All-Star Predicted To Close In Postseason
The Milwaukee Brewers have stumbled a little bit since their record-setting 14-game winning streak was snapped. They still lead the National League Central by 6 1/2 games over the second-place Chicago Cubs and have the best record in Major League Baseball, but they are 4-6 in their last 10 and 5-8 since the win streak was snapped.
Still, they should be a threat in the postseason. They have a strong team in place and have witnessed several players step into larger roles. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski was an All-Star after pitching in just five games this season. He was off to a hot start but then cooled off after the All-Star break.
However, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report made some bold predictions for each division in MLB, and for the NL Central, it was that Misiorowski would find a new role as the closer for the postseason now that Trevor Megill's status is in question.
Brewers Rookie Projected To Close In Postseason
"Jacob Misiorowski serving in a relief role in the postseason always has been a strong possibility for Milwaukee," Miller wrote on Friday.
"The Brewers have already been rolling with a six-man rotation, and with Freddy Peralta, Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff all boasting a sub-3.40 ERA for the year, it's not like they need The Miz in the rotation to have a real chance of winning it all.
"And with closer Trevor Megill landing on the IL with a flexor strain, the door is open for Misiorowski to serve in more than just "a relief role" in the postseason."
The Brewers are hoping Megill is good to go for the postseason, but that is far from a guarantee. And with plenty of starting pitching depth, it would make sense for the Brewers to find a new role for Misiorowski if they want to fill the closer's role.
He is 4-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 10 starts with the Brewers this year, but perhaps a change in roles could help him find himself again. The Brewers may not have Megill for the postseason, but that loss could hurt a lot less if they have a solid internal replacement to get the job done when October comes around.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Milwaukee approaches replacing Megill, but Misiorowski is a good option in the event that Megill can't make it back in time for the playoffs.
More MLB: Brewers' 18-Year-Old Phenom Emerging As Potential Franchise Cornerstone