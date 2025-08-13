Brewers Breakout? Pitching Prospect Turning Heads Amid Dominant Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot to be excited about this season. First of all, the obvious fact that they're currently the best team in baseball. The Brewers, going into Wednesday, have won 11 straight games for the second time in two months. Most teams won't win 11 straight games in a season, let alone do it twice in this short of a time span.
And the Brewers have gotten here without mortgaging their farm system. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres are loaded, but they got that way by trading away a lot of their best prospects. The future is in question. The Los Angeles Dodgers are loaded, but they've done the same thing. The Brewers are loaded with talent from top to bottom and they haven't had to destroy their farm system to get there.
Speaking of farm systems, the Brewers have a good one, led by a lot of top end infield prospects. But the Brewers are notorious for developing their pitchers into stars, which is the case with their top pitching prospect.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently highlighted pitching prospect Logan Henderson as the Brewers' biggest breakout prospect of the year.
Prospect Logan Henderson turning heads as Brewers stay hot
"Aside from his strong Triple-A numbers, Henderson has also made four spot starts in the majors in April and May, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 21.0 innings," Reuter wrote. "He was recalled from the minors on Aug. 3 to replace the injured Jacob Misiorowski, allowing three hits and one run in 4.1 innings against the Nationals, and he will take another turn in the rotation on Saturday against the Mets."
Henderson is the best pitching prospect in Milwaukee's system, considering Jacob Misiorowski has graduated from prospect status.
The prospect righty was dominant in Triple-A and has made some big league starts because of this minor league dominance. In the big leagues, he's been even better.
Across five starts, Henderson has 33 strikeouts and eight walks across 25 1/3 innings. He has a sub-2.00 ERA and a sub-1.00 WHIP. It seems like each time the Brewers call his number in the big leagues, he produces well enough to help the team get a win. It's currently unclear when Henderson will pitch for the big league club again, if at all, this season.
