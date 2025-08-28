Brewers Breakout Prospect Expected To Miss Rest Of Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a rough week injury-wise.
Milwaukee lost Trevor Megill to the Injured List and moved rookie Logan Henderson to the 60-Day Injured List. Those were the biggest losses at the big league level this week. On the bright side, the Brewers are expected to get Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz back into the mix over the next few days.
The Brewers got another negative injury update on Thursday, but this time down in the minors. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that right-handed pitching prospect Coleman Crow likely is out for the season due to a hip injury and flexor strain.
"Some unfortunate Brewers prospect news on RHP Coleman Crow, who was the org's Minor League pitcher of the month for June," McCalvy said. "He has been down since July 9, first because of a hip injury and now a flexor strain that is likely to sideline him for the rest of the season."
Milwaukee named Crow as the team's Minor League pitcher of the month for June after a red-hot stretch.
The Brewers suffered another blow on Thursday
"The Milwaukee Brewers have named infielder Luke Adams as Minor League Player of the Month and right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow as Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June," the team announced. "The Brewers also named first baseman/catcher Jonathan Rangel as Complex League Player of the Month and right-handed pitcher Griffin Tobias as Complex League Pitcher of the Month...
"Crow, 24, went 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA (17ip, 2er) in 3 starts for Biloxi in June before earning a promotion to Triple-A Nashville on June 18. He struck out 24 batters and issued just 1 walk over his 17.0 innings with the Shuckers and posted a 0.59 WHIP and a .155 batting average against (9-for-58). Acquired by the Brewers from New York-NL in exchange for right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor on December 20, 2023, Crow earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week for June 2-8 for his performance on June 7 vs. Montgomery in which he tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and allowed just 1 hit with no walks and 9 strikeouts."
Overall, Crow has a 3.24 ERA in 12 starts this season with Double-A and Triple-A.
