Brewers Magic Number: Milwaukee Is Closer Than You'd Think
The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball right now entering play on Thursday at 83-51.
What Milwaukee has been able to do over the last few months is insane, for lack of a better term. There were people talking about the Brewers as a potential seller at one point in the first half and yet there isn't another team in baseball right now with 80 wins. The closest team to the Brewers right now in wins is the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League at 78. In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at 77 wins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs are both at 76 wins.
The Brewers will have a playoff spot sooner than expected
The Brewers are on a special run, although they have hit a slight cold stretch recently. While this is the case, it was shared on social media that the Brewers' magic number to earn a playoff spot is down to 13 while their magic number to earn the No. 1 spot in the National League in general, as well as the NL Central is at 23.
It's only August and we're already talking about magic numbers. That just goes to show how well the Brewers have played. The closest team to the Brewers right now in the National League is the Dodgers, whose magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 19.
If you are a Brewers fan, try to enjoy this next month. No matter what happens in the playoffs, the run the Brewers are on right now is special and hasn't really been done before in Milwaukee history. The club is banged up right now, but is about to get some reinforcements in Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz. Quinn Priester also avoided anything serious as well after a scare on Wednesday.
The Brewers have already made team history throughout this run and there's about five weeks left to make even more before attempting to make a deep run. Unless there is a disaster, the Brewers will lock up a spot in the postseason soon.