Brewers' Breakout Star Listed Among Top First Basemen In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on winning their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They have a five-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs with 11 games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule. They already have secured their seventh playoff berth in the last eight years. The main question is whether or not they'll finally be able to put it all together and win a World Series for the first time in their franchise history.
They have had several players step up in the absence of Willy Adames and Devin Williams, who they lost this past offseason. One key move they made was the trade to acquire Andrew Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League teams' first basemen and had Vaughn 19th out of 30 on the list.
"Over his first 22 games in a Brewers uniform after he was acquired from the White Sox for demoted starter Aaron Civale, Vaughn hit .377/.444/.701 with seven home runs and 28 RBI, helping the Brewers go 18-4 in those games. The former No. 3 overall pick has crashed back to earth since then, settling into a first base platoon with Jake Bauers," Reuter wrote on Wednesday.
Vaughn has unfortunately come back down to earth a little bit since being acquired by the Brewers. However, he is hitting .253/.301/.410 with 14 home runs, 61 RBI and a .711 OPS. For a while, he helped provide a much-needed jolt to the Brewers lineup with power from the right side of the plate.
He isn't a free agent until 2027, so the Brewers will have the 27-year-old around for at least one more season after his breakout campaign. He still is a solid option to play first base against left-handed pitching, so there is value with his bat.
The Brewers will need him to get going again if they want to quickly wrap up the NL Central race and make a deep run into October. He has been one of the many pleasant surprises for this team, and they could use that power in the postseason as they try to fight for their first World Series title.
It will be interesting to see if he can get going again in the playoffs.
