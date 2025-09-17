Brewers To Get Significant Boost From 6-Year MLB Veteran
As the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season has started to wind down, the only big concern for the Milwaukee Brewers right now is the bullpen.
Injuries have impacted this team left and right. The starting rotation has some serious starting rotation depth. Even with an injury popping up José Quintana, the Brewers' rotation is going to be fine. The lineup is in a really good place right now and has depth with Rhys Hoskins recently returning. The bullpen really is this team's biggest question mark right now. Milwaukee currently has the 10th-ranked bullpen ERA at 3.73, but aren't at full strength.
The biggest example of this is All-Star closer Trevor Megill being on the Injured List, but that isn't all for the Brewers right now. Another guy who is currently out is 28-year-old Nick Mears. The six-year big league veteran has a 3.47 ERA so far this season in 59 total appearances for the Brewers. But, he's out right now with a back injury.
The Brewers are going to get a piece back
While this is the case, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Tuesday that Mears has thrown two bullpens and is still targeting a mid-September return still.
"The Brewers reported today that Nick Mears has thrown two bullpens thus far without issue. Still targeting a mid-September return," McCalvy said.
Right now, it's September 17th. That means that his return could be coming at any moment if mid-September is in the cards. Jack Stern of Brewer Fanatic shared that the current expectation is that Mears returns on Wednesday, but nothing has been officially confirmed by the team yet.
"Pat Murphy said he thinks Nick Mears will come off the IL when eligible tomorrow. Mears said he's ready to go when he gets the green light," Stern said. "He had been dealing with on-and-off back tightness for about three weeks before hitting the shelf. When it kept him from finishing pitches in his outing against the Phillies, he and the Brewers decided to take some time off."
We'll see what happens, but things are looking up for Milwaukee.
