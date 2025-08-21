Brewers’ Brice Turang Is Quietly Putting Up Video Game Numbers
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that doesn't get contributions from one place.
That is the case with some other teams. There are teams that are one injury away from nose-diving in the standings, that's not the case in Milwaukee. The Brewers have dealt with injuries left and right this season. For example, arguably the best player on Milwaukee's roster right now is on the Injured List in Jackson Chourio. The Brewers still had a 14-game winning streak without him. The Brewers somehow find a way to win games. Players step up and there's always a next man to come up.
This month, Brice Turang has been the superstar for the Brewers. That's not to say he hasn't been good all season. He absolutely has. Turang is playing Gold Glove Award-caliber defense and is having the best offensive season of his career so far. He entered play on Thursday slashing .284/.348/.421 with 13 home runs, 62 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 24 doubles, and 76 runs scored in 122 games played. That's a 30-point increase over Turang's batting average from last season (.254). He had just seven homers and 57 RBIs last year. He entered play on Thursday already passing those numbers and continued the trend against the Chicago Cubs.
Brewers continue to find young stars left and right
Turang launched his 14th homer of the season in the second inning on Thursday against the Cubs. It was a two-run shot to increase his RBIs on the season to 64.
Milwaukee has needed more offense this month and he has provided it and then some. In fact, he's currently tied for the National League lead in homers this month at eight and and extra base hits with 14. On top of this, he's also leading the league with a .809 slugging percentage and is second with a 1.220 OPS.
Turang is just 25 years old. He's another guy the Brewers found and have developed into a potential star. It's just another example of the Brewers having arguably the best developmental system in the game.