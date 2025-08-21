ESPN Predicts Brewers Chance At History In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to do something special this season.
Milwaukee has been the best team in baseball over the last few months and now are an eye-popping 31-games above .500 and boast the best overall record in baseball at 79-48. In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies are the closest team to the Brewers wins-wise at 74. The Detroit Tigers are the closest team to Milwaukee in general in the win column at 76.
The Brewers have lost three games in a row but still, their dominant few months have given them the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the National League. In fact, ESPN's Bradford Doolittle shared that the Brewers have an 84 percent chance at the No. 1 seed while power ranking Milwaukee at No. 1.
Can the Brewers make history before the 2025 season wraps up?
"No. 1. Milwaukee Brewers," Doolittle said. "Record: 79-48. Previous ranking: 1. Milwaukee's lead over Philadelphia in the race for the NL's top seed is at five games despite the Brewers dropping three in a row in Chicago, giving them around an 82 percent shot at landing the coveted No. 1 slot. It's a good omen. Milwaukee has entered the postseason as a 1-seed twice, both times parlaying it into deep playoff runs. In 1982, the Brewers won the AL pennant and, in their only World Series appearance, took the Cardinals to seven games. In 2018, Milwaukee was the NL's No. 1 and took the Dodgers to a seventh game in the National League Championship Series."
If history is taken account, than the Brewers would have a great shot at a deep run if they are able to secure the top seed. Milwaukee hasn't done it often in team history, but this team has a real shot at the being the best overall in franchse history. The Brewers already have made history a few times in just the last few weeks alone.
The Brewers are the team to beat right now. This could be the year Brewers fans have been waiting for.