Brewers Bullpen Listed As Team's Biggest Failure For 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a lot of things go right for them in 2025. They lost Willy Adames and traded Devin Williams in the offseason, but the players they still had stepped up and helped them remain a force to be reckoned with in the National League. The team has the best record in Major League Baseball at 94-59 and leads the NL Central by six games over the Chicago Cubs.
After clinching their seventh postseason berth in the last eight years, they are hoping to win their fourth NL Central title in the last five years. There have been a lot of successes for this year's team, and more could soon come.
However, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN listed one area of concern as the postseason nears, that being the bullpen, not for lack of success, but due to some injuries.
Brewers' Bullpen Listed As Major Concern
"Most everything has gone right for the Brewers, so it's hard to term anything as a failure. Even the bullpen has been excellent over the course of the season. But a spate of late-season injuries has made things a wee bit more interesting as we edge toward the playoffs," Doolittle wrote on Friday.
The bullpen itself has done well, and the Brewers just keep on winning despite some key losses. However, earlier this month, Shelby Miller went on the injured list with an elbow issue, which will keep him out for the rest of 2025. All-Star closer Trevor Megill also hit the injured list and has had a setback recently. He may not be back in time for the postseason.
So, if there is one area that could ultimately sink the Brewers in the playoffs and prevent a deep run, the likelihood is that it would be the bullpen due to the injuries that have been sustained in recent weeks. That has hindered the Brewers just a bit as the 2025 regular season winds down.
With nine games to go on the regular season schedule, the Brewers will hope to have Megill back in time for the postseason. They are likely to get a bye through the Wild Card round and could have some extra time for some of their arms to heal.
However, that may be a sign of trouble for the Brewers as they try to put away the Cubs and win another division title.
