Brewers Next Ace Emerging; Called 'Breakout' Pitcher Of 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers quietly put together one of the better seasons in baseball this year, despite getting off to a rocky start to the campaign.
Still, over the last few months, the Brewers have been dominant, until running into a rough patch over the last two or three weeks. This has led to the Brewers comfortably sitting near the top of the National League, despite powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL, too. And the Brewers have gotten here with dominance from their entire team, including some overlooked players.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently highlighted Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester as one of MLB's top 'breakout' players of the season. Priester was seemingly looked over in the past, as he's bounced between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox before landing with the Brewers, where he's been dominant.
Quinn Priester shining bright despite offseason doubts
"A former first-round pick with a top prospect pedigree, Quinn Priester struggled to a 6.46 ERA in 94.2 innings with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was flipped to the Boston Red Sox for another former top pick in Nick Yorke at the 2024 deadline," Reuter wrote. "He was traded again during the offseason, going to Milwaukee in exchange for two prospects and a compensatory draft pick, and he has emerged as a key arm in the Brewers rotation. With a 2.81 ERA in 64 innings over his last 11 starts, he has made a compelling case to join Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff in the playoff rotation."
Priester was overlooked in the offseason for a reason. He was seemingly another top prospect who made his way to the big leagues and couldn't adjust to the level of talent at the top. But since joining the Brewers, Priester has turned his career around and been quite the reliable starter.
Much like other under-the-radar options, the righty has shone bright in Milwaukee. The Brewers seem to have a knack for turning average pitchers into elite pitchers while they're with the team. Priester could be the next ace in Milwaukee after being an afterthought in Pittsburgh and Boston.
