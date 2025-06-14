Brewers Buzz Growing Around Potential Shortstop Of Future
The Milwaukee Brewers will make their first selection in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft at No. 20 and rumors have started to grow about who they could take.
The Athletic's Keith Law is one of the top insiders when it comes to prospects. When he speaks about a prospect or the MLB Draft, you absolutely should listen. He shared a mock draft ahead of the 2025 draft and predicted that the Brewers will land high school shortstop Daniel Pierce in the first round.
"I’ve heard Pierce as high as 12 to Texas, although I think the back half of the round is more likely," Law said. "I can’t imagine the Brewers passing on Gavin Kilen or Gavin Fien, given the way their draft model seems to work, although they could also start off the next tier of college pitching."
The Georgia product is ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect in this year's draft class by MLB.com.
"Pierce has a mature approach at the plate and focuses on making contact to all fields with his quick right-handed stroke," MLB.com said. "He has a history of producing against quality pitching in high school and on the showcase circuit, controlling the strike zone and not trying to swing for the fences. He has average raw power and should develop into a 12-15 homer threat as he continues to add muscle.
"Pierce has plus speed and the instincts to make the most of his quickness on the bases and in the field. The Georgia recruit has nice actions at shortstop, range to both sides and solid arm strength. Scouts love his makeup and note that he keeps getting stronger, faster and rising up Draft boards."
A move like this would give the Brewers a potential shortstop of the future to help build up in the minors.
