Brewers' Caleb Durbin Ranked Among Top 3B In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of Major League Baseball's top teams in 2025. They got off to a bit of a slow start after losing Willy Adames in free agency to the San Francisco Giants and trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. However, the team quickly overcame that and rose to the top of the National League Central. They are also 89-58, which is good for the best record in all of MLB.
Several of their young players have taken some very important steps forward this year and taken on larger roles with the team, which has helped them stay competitive despite the losses they suffered over the winter.
One such player is Caleb Durbin, who was acquired in the Williams trade. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked the top 30 third baseman in the league, and Durbin was ranked at No. 12.
"The Brewers acquired Durbin in the deal that sent Devin Williams to the Yankees, a few months after he won Arizona Fall League Breakout Prospect of the Year honors. Third base was a major question mark for Milwaukee entering the season with Joey Ortiz shifting to shortstop, and Durbin has brought stability both offensively and defensively with an under-the-radar rookie campaign," Reuter writes.
Durbin has put together a very strong 2025 season with the Brewers since being acquired from the Yankees. He owns a 2.4 WAR and is hitting .256/.329/.387 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a .716 OPS. The 25-year-old third baseman also owns a 101 OPS+ and has picked up 101 hits in 395 at-bats.
The Atlanta Braves selected him out in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Washington University in St. Louis. He was the main piece heading back to Milwaukee in the trade.
So far, the deal has worked out better for the Brewers than it has for the Yankees with Williams struggling so badly. Durbin has given the Brewers a spark offensively and has helped them remain competitive this season.
They'll need him to stay hot for the postseason if they want to win another World Series title. It will be interesting to see how Durbin finishes the 2025 season and what he can do for them down the stretch.