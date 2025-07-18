Brewers Called 'Trade Fit' For Orioles' All-Star Slugger By MLB Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced themselves as contenders in recent weeks. They could make an even bigger statement at the trade deadline.
Winners of 31 of their last 43 games, the Brewers have roared back into the race not only for the National League Central title, but the best record in baseball. They're using their typical "greater than the sum of the parts" approach, but one thing they do lack is thump in the middle of the order.
Good news, then: one insider not only thinks the Brewers will make an impact move to improve their offense, but that they could be a fit for one of the best bats that projects to be available.
On Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided named the Brewers among the top projected fits for Baltimore Orioles All-Star slugger Ryan O'Hearn, who could realistically fit at first base, designated hitter, or corner outfield.
"The Brewers could use O’Hearn at first base until Rhys Hoskins returns off the Injured List, or they could put him in the outfield or even at designated hitter," Murray wrote.
"I firmly expect Milwaukee to be in the market for another bat and O’Hearn makes all the sense in the world. If the Brewers get the right bat(s), a deep postseason run – or even a trip to the World Series – feels possible."
O'Hearn, who turns 32 next week, has a slash line of .286/.382/.458 this season, good for a 139 OPS+. He has "just" 11 home runs, so he's not guaranteed to boost the Brewers' long ball total, but he's consistently had great at-bats this season and would greatly lengthen the middle of the order.
All that's left for the Brewers to do is figure out the asking price and outbid the rest of the teams vying for O'Hearn. But that's much easier to type than it is to do in actuality.
