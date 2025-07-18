Brewers Predicted To Acquire $70 Million 3rd Baseman At Trade Deadline
The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers have some decisions to make at the trade deadline.
First, there's the matter of which positions to upgrade. Every team needs pitching at this time of year, but another big bat would seem like a priority for the Brewers, especially if that slugger could step in at either third or first base.
Then, there's the matter of how much star power the Brewers are after. Stars cost a lot, and depending on whether or not the Brewers want someone with team control beyond the 2025 season, that cost could go up both in dollars and prospects.
One national baseball writer sees the Brewers going after a former All-Star third baseman with a fairly pricy contract.
On Friday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic predicted that Milwaukee would acquire Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, who signed a $70 million extension with his long-time team that makes him controllable through 2027.
"The Brewers have only 55 more homers than Cal Raleigh this season, and they’re desperate for more thunder from their corner-infield positions. The first base inventory at this trading deadline is likely limited to Ryan O’Hearn and Josh Naylor, so the Brewers may settle for the return of Rhys Hoskins from the injured list," Nesbitt wrote.
"The third-base options, though, are plentiful. The Brewers will balance the lineup by bringing in the Rockies’ lefty-swinging Ryan McMahon, a moderate move that shouldn’t cost a fortune in prospect capital."
McMahon, 30, isn't having a great year offensively, but he does have 13 home runs. His .683 OPS leaves something to be desired, but he's a candidate to do better once he gets away from Coors Field and gets used to the way the ball moves when it's not being thrown at elevation.
McMahon has a contract the Rockies would like to get out of: $12 million this year, then $16 million in each of the next two. That's good in a sense that the Brewers might not have to surrender much prospect capital, but it also means they might be wishing they could get out of the contract too before long.
