Brewers Called 'Worst Team Ever', Given 15 Percent Chance To Win NL Central
Milwaukee Brewers fans are trying hard not to overreact to the team’s abysmal start to the season.
There was a collective sigh of relief in Milwaukee on Tuesday night as the Brewers picked up their first win of the season over the Kansas City Royals, but the franchise and its fan base are still reeling from a nightmare series to open the season versus the New York Yankees.
On Wednesday morning, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer half-ironically labeled the Brewers as “possibly the worst team ever” in an article devoted to knee-jerk Major League Baseball reactions.
“The Braves are off to a rough start, but at least they haven't been getting utterly pantsed as much as the Milwaukee Brewers,” Rymer wrote.
“They opened the season with four straight losses, which is never good. It's even worse when you do so while allowing 17 home runs and 47 runs, though. These are record-setting and record-tying marks, respectively.”
“The Brewers did get a W on Tuesday, and it is only fair to note that the team they are now is not the same team they'll be all season. They're missing a ton of key players to injuries, including what feels like all of their projected pitching staff.”
“This said, one could have hoped the Brewers would weather the storm better than [waves hands] this.”
“Nobody can say this is a bad-luck thing, or even a torpedo bats thing. The Brewers are primarily suffering from a shortage of stuff, as their pitchers rank 29th in MLB in average fastball velocity and dead-last in overall whiff rate.”
“They were already a relative underdog to win the NL Central. And now, even more so. FanGraphs gives them just a 15.0 percent chance of finishing first.”
Knowing the type of guys in Milwaukee’s clubhouse, and knowing the type of guy that Brewers manager Pat Murphy is, it’s not wise to count Milwaukee out, especially this early in the season.
It’s been the roughest of rough starts, but the Brewers are going to catch fire soon and turn into a force once again in the division.
