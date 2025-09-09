Brewers Can Clinch Playoffs Vs. Rangers - But A Lot Needs To Happen
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball and there's a chance that they could even clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday night, but it's complicated.
On Tuesday, the Brewers shared the scenario that they would need to clinch a playoff berth already and it features a win on Tuesday as well as losses by the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and Los Angeles Dodgers, as shared on social media by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"A win gives MIL a max of 72 losses," the Brewers announced. If CIN wins, they would still be at 72 losses and could still create a three-way tie for NL Central Division and would win tiebreak. CHC would win HTH tiebreak over MIL. Therefore, CIN needs to get to 73 losses. If SF wins, they would still be at 71 losses and could still surpass MIL. Therefore, SF needs to get to at least 72 losses. LAD ties into SF. If SF loses and gets to 72 losses and the Dodgers lose tonight to put them at 65 losses, LAD/SF still have seven games left against one another, so either SF is guaranteed a 73rd loss OR if SF wins out and LAD/MIL lose out, all three teams would be 90-72 for two Wild Card spots.
The Brewers could clinch a playoff spot on Tuesday
"In that case, SF would have a winning HTH record over both MIL and LAD and would get the second NL Wild Card. MIL would get the third NL Wild Card by virtue of H2H win over LAD. If LAD were to win tonight, and the rest of the season played out as above, LAD would be at 71 losses and would get second NL Wild Card; SF would get third NL Wild Card by virtue of H2H over MIL. So, LAD needs to lose along with the SF loss."
Complicated, to say the least. All in all, if the Brewers keep winning, they will lock up a playoff spot over the next few days at the latest.
