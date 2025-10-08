Brewers-Cardinals Linked In Shocking Trade Buzz For All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball, but they could look to get even better in the offseason.
They have a lot of talent, but they're going to need to make some moves in the offseason to continue building up their roster. In fact, there's one trade target they could go after to help boost the team in the best way possible.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Brewers could swing an offseason trade for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras to help boost their offense going forward.
Willson Contreras could fit with Brewers and his brother in offseason trade
"Look, I don't think the Cardinals would trade Contreras in the division, but it wouldn't be the craziest thing we've seen. If Bloom really wants to maximize the talent he gets in return for Contreras, sending him to Milwaukee may be the best way to do that," Jacobs wrote. "First, the Brewers would have to pay that 'division tax' that would incentivize the Cardinals to move him to a rival like them. There's no way that Bloom does that just because he's only sending Contreras to Milwaukee if it is the best deal available to them.
"Second, we all know that the Brewers operate on a small payroll, and while Contreras' money is not crazy by any means, they may want to see St. Louis pay down the deal to make it more manageable for them, and if so, that should increase the return as well. Given the state of Milwaukee's farm system right now, they have plenty of ammunition to make a deal like that."
The Brewers would likely have some interest in this deal if it comes cheap. Milwaukee typically isn't the kind of team that's willing to spend a lot of prospect capital to add an expensive, aging veteran, no matter the talent.
But given the fact that this deal could unite (Willson) Contreras with his brother William Contreras, the current catcher for Milwaukee, it could make a lot more sense.
But if the asking price is anywhere close to what Jacobs is suggesting, this wouldn't make any sense for the Brewers. They could continue building through their farm system rather than destroying it for an aging All-Star.
