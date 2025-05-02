Brewers Caught In Crosshairs Of Tyrese Haliburton-Giannis Antetokounmpo Drama
The Milwaukee Brewers have been minding their own business taking the field this season. They likely didn't expect to get caught up -- or at least mentioned -- in the biggest NBA drama of the week.
The 2025 NBA playoffs are in full swing and Wisconsin-native Tyrese Haliburton just helped to knock out of the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs. Haliburton is a star for the Indiana Pacers and has been one of the most talked-about players in the league over the last few weeks. He led the Pacers in a furious charge to take down the Bucks in five games in the first round of the playoffs.
After the game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got into it with Haliburton's dad. There's also been a lot of buzz about the possibility of his time ending in Milwaukee, but that's beside the point.
Haliburton joined "The Pat McAfee Show" this week after knocking out the Bucks. He talked about a wide range of topics, including the drama between his dad and Antetokounmpo. His Wisconsin roots unsurprisingly were brought up. He's from Oshkosh, WI. His fandom has unsurprisingly been impacted by playing for the Pacers and he noted that he currently isn't a fan of the Brewers any longer for a surprising reason, as transcribed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Drake Bentley.
"Baseball, I’m a free agent," Haliburton said. "I was a Brewers fan and then I was supposed to throw the first pitch last summer and then they X’d that after the playoffs ended. So I said, you know what, I’m no longer a Brewers fan."
Milwaukee has just been minding its business trying to navigate injuries and make up ground in the standings. I'm sure it didn't expect to get mentioned thanks to the NBA drama of the week.
More MLB: Brewers Gold Glover Has Gotten Heaps Of Praise After Insane Start