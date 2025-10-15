Brewers' Christian Yelich Delivers Brutally Honest Remark Amid Playoff Slump
The Milwaukee Brewers are getting bullied by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they're running out of time to do something about it.
After taking all six games from the Dodgers in the regular season and earning the right to host the first two games of this National League Championship Series, the Brewers have been silenced. Aside from a run in the last inning of Game 1 and the first inning of Game 2, it's been painful to watch the offense try to solve LA's pitching staff.
When facing a team with the Dodgers' star power, you need your stars to step up in a major way. And unfortunately, the Brewers' most recognizable face has been completely absent in this series so far.
Christian Yelich mired in brutal slump
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee's three-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player, has gone 0-for-7 in the series with a walk and three strikeouts. His hitless streak has now reached 17 at-bats, dating back to Game 3 of the division series against the Chicago Cubs.
After Milwaukee's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Brewers' veteran leader was quick to deliver a harsh dose of reality when describing the team's outlook.
“It’s not an ideal start to the series, by any means,” said Yelich, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “It’s not what you want to get off to. But we have to continue to battle and find a way to get the offense better. I’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be better. Just facts.”
Yelich is hardly alone in his struggles. The Brewers have just four hits in 17 innings against the Dodgers' two starters in this series. Blake Snell threw eight shutout innings on Monday night, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game after allowing a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio on Tuesday.
All season, the Brewers got by on pluck. Their offense is designed to be greater than the sum of its parts. But Yelich has the most postseason experience by far, and the clubhouse is looking to him to set the tone. A few big hits are needed to keep the Brewers from a fast extinction.
