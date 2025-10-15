Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers' Christian Yelich Delivers Brutally Honest Remark Amid Playoff Slump

Nothing is going according to plan for the Crew

Jackson Roberts

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) greets teammates during player introduction prior to game one of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) greets teammates during player introduction prior to game one of the NLCS round against the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers are getting bullied by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they're running out of time to do something about it.

After taking all six games from the Dodgers in the regular season and earning the right to host the first two games of this National League Championship Series, the Brewers have been silenced. Aside from a run in the last inning of Game 1 and the first inning of Game 2, it's been painful to watch the offense try to solve LA's pitching staff.

When facing a team with the Dodgers' star power, you need your stars to step up in a major way. And unfortunately, the Brewers' most recognizable face has been completely absent in this series so far.

Christian Yelich mired in brutal slump

Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) flies out sharply to Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) during the sixth inning of their National League Division Series game on Saturday October 4, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee's three-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player, has gone 0-for-7 in the series with a walk and three strikeouts. His hitless streak has now reached 17 at-bats, dating back to Game 3 of the division series against the Chicago Cubs.

After Milwaukee's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday, the Brewers' veteran leader was quick to deliver a harsh dose of reality when describing the team's outlook.

“It’s not an ideal start to the series, by any means,” said Yelich, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “It’s not what you want to get off to. But we have to continue to battle and find a way to get the offense better. I’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be better. Just facts.”

Yelich is hardly alone in his struggles. The Brewers have just four hits in 17 innings against the Dodgers' two starters in this series. Blake Snell threw eight shutout innings on Monday night, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw a complete game after allowing a leadoff home run to Jackson Chourio on Tuesday.

All season, the Brewers got by on pluck. Their offense is designed to be greater than the sum of its parts. But Yelich has the most postseason experience by far, and the clubhouse is looking to him to set the tone. A few big hits are needed to keep the Brewers from a fast extinction.

More MLB: Brewers Lose 8-Year Veteran To Free Agency During Playoff Run

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News Feed