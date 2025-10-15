Brewers Lose 8-Year Veteran To Free Agency During Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Brewers are down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, so most of their players are quite preoccupied at the moment.
However, at all times, major leaguers have to put their careers first. And in the case of catcher Eric Haase, who was designated for assignment when the Brewers acquired Danny Jansen at the trade deadline, the best path to a sustained big-league career seems to be away from Milwaukee.
On Tuesday, Haase elected free agency, according to the transactions log on his official roster page. He is eligible to sign a minor-league contract at any point, though an unlikely major league deal would have to wait until the conclusion of the World Series.
Eric Haase's time in Milwaukee likely finished
Haase appeared in 30 games for the Brewers this season, the same number as last year. He slashed .229/.289/.357 with two home runs and nine RBIs while logging 177 innings behind the plate.
An eight-year major league veteran, Haase has also played in the past for the Cleveland Indians/Guardians and Detroit Tigers. His best season was in 2022 with Detroit, when he played 110 games and registered a more-than-respectable 112 OPS+.
This is the second time in Haase's career that he's elected free agency. He did the same after the 2023 campaign, leading to his minor-league deal with the Brewers.
William Contreras is firmly entrenched as the Brewers' long-term starter, but Haase had a chance to solidify the backup job this year. Milwaukee evidently preferred to have someone with a bit more offensive upside in Jansen, and Haase struggled in his 19 games for Triple-A Nashville, so he really didn't stand much of a shot at the playoff roster.
Now 32 years old, Haase will have to seize any opportunities he gets to make an impact in the big leagues. He'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training, and although Jansen will be a free agent, Milwaukee might not represent his best chance at playing time.
