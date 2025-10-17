Brewers Christian Yelich Shares Important Message After NLCS Game 3 Loss
The Milwaukee Brewers have hit rock bottom. After winning 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and defeating the Chicago Cubs in five games in the National League Division Series, Milwaukee trails the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS 3-0.
Now, the Brewers must match the 2004 Boston Red Sox's ALCS comeback did if they want to survive the NLCS and reach the World Series for the first time since 1982.
Things are not looking up for the Brew Crew heading into Friday's Game 4, and they'll need a miracle to keep their season going for at least another day.
Christian Yelich Shares Important Message About Brewers NLCS Deficit
After the Brewers 3-1 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS, Christian Yelich spoke to the media and delivered a very important message about what the Brewers need to do to stay alive.
"Look, we’re in a big hole. We have to break it down into little goals. Our goal right now should be to get the series back to Milwaukee and worry about the rest of the stuff [later]. We’ve got to win four in a row. Obviously, we can’t four before you win one," Yelich said.
Obviously, it's going to take something miraculous to save the Brewers season. Facing a 3-0 deficit on the road certainly isn't easy, and they'll have to win two at Dodger Stadium before the series shifts back to American Family Field.
History certainly isn't on their side, as the only team to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven playoff series was the Red Sox back in 2004. To make matters worse, they are facing Shohei Ohtani in Game 4.
But Yelich isn't giving up just yet, and his message for the Brewers is quite simple. The approach should be to take things one game at a time and slowly fight their way back into the series, and it starts with Game 4.
The Brewers have not yet named a starter for Game 4, but they do have Jose Quintana available as they try to get up off the mat in the NLCS.
Milwaukee has overcome adversity all season long, and this is their latest test to try and prove their doubters wrong. It will certainly be interesting to see if they can ultimately get themselves going before it's too late.
