History Isn't On Brewers' Side But Don't Count Them Out
The Milwaukee Brewers are staring at a hole right now.
Milwaukee entered Thursday night's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers down two games to zero in the National League Championship Series. The Brewers sent Aaron Ashby to the mound as the team's opener after logging a 2.16 ERA throughout the regular season across 43 total appearances, including one start.
The Brewers are facing the reigning World Series champs -- which is a tall task in itself -- and now have to dig themselves out of a hole that not many teams have done. MLB.com's Chad Thornburg shared that only 15 teams have been able to come back in a seven-game series from an 0-2 hole with the most recent being the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023.
Milwaukee has a chance to make history
"Teams that win the first two games in a best-of-seven postseason series have history on their side. In 78 of 93 instances, those clubs have prevailed," Thornburg said. "...The 15 teams that have overcome the odds have proved, time and again, that no two-game lead is safe. Even a 3-0 deficit has been conquered once, by the curse-busting Red Sox against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. The most recent instance of a team climbing back from a 2-0 postseason hole came in the 2023 postseason when the D-backs stormed back to defeat the Phillies in seven games in the NLCS after being down 2-0."
It would only be right for this Brewers team to join this list. This Brewers team dealt with adversity all year. Even when they were stacking up wins throughout the summer, it wasn't fully healthy often. For example, the Brewers set a new franchise record with a 14-game winning streak throughout the summer, but even that came at a time in when young outfielder Jackson Chourio was injured. Milwaukee just finds a way.
This is the same team that lost the first four games of the season by a combined score of 47-13. The Brewers led baseball with 97 wins, but it's not like the season was easy from the beginning. Injuries plagued the team all year and they had to find their way through. This is just another example.
