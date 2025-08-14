Brewers Close To Receiving Power Boost Amid Torrid Hot Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers hardly need roster reinforcements right now, but they're likely to receive them soon all the same.
First baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers has been on the injured list since Jul. 20 with a shoulder impingement. It's not as though the Brewers have missed him while he's been gone, particularly with the emergence of Andrew Vaughn at first base, but the 29-year-old appears set for a return soon.
On Thursday, Bauers took the most significant step yet in his return to game action.
Jake Bauers heading to Triple-A Nashville on rehab assignment
The Brewers officially sent Bauers on a rehab assignment to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, according to the official Major League Baseball transactions log. He's on the 15-day injured list, so he's already eligible to return, and his absence has been short enough that he might not require a very long rehab.
In 59 games this year, Bauers batted .197 with a .672 OPS, slugging five home runs. He's been worth exactly 0.0 bWAR, so it's not as though the Brewers are counting on him to be a difference-maker.
It's always good to have as many healthy bodies as possible, so getting Bauers ready to return is priority No. 1. But when he's deemed good to go, what is his role going to be, exactly?
Bauers' main sources of at-bats were a little bit of first base, a little bit of left field, and always with a righty on the mound. Now that Vaughn is going gangbusters, even finding success with righties on the mound, it's reasonable to wonder if Bauers might see limited opportunity.
Of course, Vaughn's career track record suggests he could come back to earth, so it's good to have Bauers on hand. And Milwaukee also saw Bauers hit an unbelievably clutch home run in October last year, so they won't want to give up on him before the playoffs arrive.
If there's a roster crunch, Bauers is out of options, so he has to stay on the 26-man roster or be designated for assignment. That's hard to see happening, but it's a possibility that has to be mentioned.
In fact, the Brewers already optioned Tyler Black, who was recalled when Bauers originally hit the IL, to Triple-A. Infielder Anthony Siegler looks like the most obvious candidate for a demotion, assuming Bauers has a spot when he comes back.
More MLB: Brewers Fan Favorite Comments On Viral Burger Promotion After 12th-Straight Win