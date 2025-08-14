Brewers Fan Favorite Comments On Viral Burger Promotion After 12th-Straight Win
The Milwaukee Brewers don't need much more motivation to win baseball games these days. But on Wednesday, they still had a little extra incentive.
As the Brewers were gunning for their 12th-straight win, they knew something bigger was at stake. Local diner George Webb promises free hamburgers for Brewers fans if and when the team wins 12 or more games in a row, something that had previously happened only twice in franchise history.
Well, they got the win, a 12-5 decision over the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. So Wisconsinites are preparing to feast.
Brandon Woodruff comments on winning free burgers for Brewers fans
Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is still building himself up after missing nearly two years of action due to shoulder surgery. Entering Wednesday's game, he knew he'd be limited to only 65 pitches.
But because he knew what was at stake, Woodruff made sure every pitch counted.
“I was telling my wife last night that I wanted to win the burgers for everybody in the stands,” said Woodruff, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “You could tell the energy around today on a day game was a little bit more than usual.”
Woodruff tossed four scoreless innings on just 65 pitches, striking out four and allowing four hits. Things got dicey for a moment, as Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds hit two home runs to drive in all five runs, but the Brewers piled up six late runs to take a comfortable victory.
Now, Milwaukee sits at 51-16 since this magical run began in another game against the Pirates all the way back in May. Opponents know when they see the Brewers on the schedule, they could have hell to pay.
“I don’t think anybody wants to play this team right now,” said Reynolds, per McCalvy. “We just ran into that. They’re a great team.”
A great team needs some great accomplishments on its resume, and winning 12 games in a row certainly counts. But feeding an entire fan base is the kind of thing that gets remembered on a World Series DVD -- if the Brewers can finally finish the job and win one of those.
George Webb is set to announce details of its promotion for fans on Thursday. But if Brewers fans were hungry for burgers, they're ravenous to see this team pay off an incredible regular season with some long-awaited playoff success.
