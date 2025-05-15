Brewers Corbin Burnes Trade Addition Takes Step Toward Return
The Milwaukee Brewers are finally starting to get some positive news.
Milwaukee's pitching has dealt with injuries left and right so far this season. It's actually somewhat shocking the sheer volume of pitching injuries the team has had to navigate already in 2025. One guy who hasn't made an appearance at the big league level this season is young hurler DL Hall. He suffered a left lat strain that got him placed on the 60-day Injured List.
Hall's placement on the 60-day Injured List opened up a roster spot that was filled by José Quintana. He has been making progress in his recovery and he's now made three minor league rehab appearances after pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings on Wednesday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"DL Hall today in Game 2 of Nashville's doubleheader: 2 2/3 scoreless innings, one hit, three walks, one strikeout and 30 of 49 pitches for strikes," McCalvy said.
Hall is an intriguing guy to keep an eye on over the next few weeks. He's just 26 years old and was brought over to Milwaukee in the big trade with the Baltimore Orioles that sent Corbin Burnes away. Milwaukee got Hall and infielder Joey Ortiz in the trade. He made 13 appearances at the big league level last year with the Brewers -- including seven starts -- and had a 5.02 ERA and 44-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 43 innings pitched.
The Brewers need more pitching depth and Hall is working his way back to full strength.
