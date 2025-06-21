Brewers Could Acquire Dodgers Struggling Righty With 'Ace Potential'
The Milwaukee Brewers’ 2025 season has been a battle against adversity, particularly within their starting rotation.
Injuries have decimated their pitching staff, and while the playoffs are still within view, reinforcements will be needed.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Brewers must be exploring options to fortify their rotation, and one intriguing target could be a young pitcher in need of a fresh start.
A change of scenery can often rejuvenate a struggling player, and the Brewers have a history of unlocking potential in pitchers who’ve faltered elsewhere.
Enter a right-hander who, despite recent struggles, possesses the raw talent to transform Milwaukee’s rotation.
Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints recently highlighted this Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher’s situation:
"Bobby Miller burst onto the scene in 2023 with flashes of ace potential, but his performance has cratered since," Kerman wrote on Friday.
"After a disastrous 2024 campaign that saw his ERA balloon near 9.00, Miller’s 2025 hasn’t been much better. The Dodgers gave him another opportunity early this season, but he failed to capitalize, surrendering six runs in just three innings against the lowly Colorado Rockies before being promptly demoted to the minors."
"Miller’s inability to command the strike zone and his declining velocity have left the Dodgers’ rotation in a precarious state, especially with injuries ravaging the pitching staff," Kerman continued.
"Once viewed as a future rotation anchor, Miller now finds himself behind a growing list of young arms, like Justin Wrobleski, who have shown more consistency and reliability."
Despite his struggles in the pressure cooker of the Dodgers organization, at 26, Miller’s upside remains tantalizing. His 2023 debut showcased a mid-90s fastball and a devastating slider.
Milwaukee’s pitching development staff, renowned for maximizing talent, could help Miller refine his mechanics and regain confidence. The Dodgers, meanwhile, are flush with young pitching and may be open to moving Miller for the right package.
Miller’s potential to slot in as a mid-rotation starter—or higher, if he recaptures his form—makes this a low-risk, high-reward move for Milwaukee.
More MLB: Yankees Predicted To Poach 29-Year-Old Ace From Brewers Via Trade