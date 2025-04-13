Brewers Could Acquire NL Cy Young Winner From Marlins In Bold Trade
Are the Milwaukee Brewers ever going to abandon their frugal ways?
It’s a question that will arise once again this summer as July’s trade deadline approaches, especially if Milwaukee looks like a contender with reason to add a big piece.
The Brewers entered Sunday with an 8-7 record, an impressive feat considering they’ve been without almost their entire pitching rotation to start the season.
Not all of Milwaukee’s lineup is performing up to snuff, either. Former National League MVP Christian Yelich and last year's No. 5 vote-getter for NL MVP, William Contreras, are both cold at the plate to begin the year.
Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, and Sal Frelick have been mashing, though, and Milwaukee’s manager Pat Murphy is once again presiding over a winning culture, regardless of his depth chart issues.
Murphy has shown he is a master of maximizing whatever personnel he’s given, but on the other hand, the Brewers will only go so far in the postseason with their current roster.
Milwaukee’s pitching staff, in particular, could use an infusion of high-end talent to allow this club to compete with loaded rosters like the Los Angeles Dodgers when push comes to shove in the fall.
Freddy Peralta is an ace for the Brewers, but the jury is still out on how effective Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Civale will be once they return from the Injured List.
Wouldn’t it make sense for Milwaukee to stick its neck out on the trade market and snag another top-notch starter?
Pairing Peralta with another ace-type arm — in tandem with either a solid Woodruff or Civale return (or both) — would give the Brewers a World Series-type rotation.
And if Yelich and Contreras eventually wake up and join the party Chourio, Turang, and Frelick are enjoying to start the season, Milwaukee would have a potent offense to go along with their dangerous staff.
The question is, would the Brewers front office be bold enough to deal for a guy like Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara?
The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner is still less than two years removed from Tommy John surgery, and he’s making $17.3 million per year this season and next, followed by a $21 million club option in 2027 (per Spotrac).
Alcántara looks like he's on the way back to top form. He is 2-0 through three starts in 2025 for the Marlins with a 4.70 ERA and 12 strikeouts (15 1/3 innings pitched).
The two-time All-Star hurler picked up a win on Saturday versus the Nationals after an 11-day break from the team to celebrate the birth of his second child.
It’s not hard to imagine the Marlins becoming sellers this summer and opening up a sweepstakes for Alcántara.
But would the Brewers join that sweepstakes? They should. This is an exciting team that is one big move away from being in the mix for a world championship.
Alcántara and Peralta would be a dynamite one-two punch at the top of Milwaukee’s rotation, and if everyone stayed healthy, the Brewers would become easy favorites to win the NL Central once again.
More MLB: Braves Might Try To Steal All-Star Away From Brewers, New Report Says