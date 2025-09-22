Brewers Could Add Under-The-Radar Trade Deadline Acquisition To Playoff Roster
The Milwaukee Brewers have wrapped up their fourth National League Central title in the last five years and punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years. They have the best record in Major League Baseball entering the final week of the 2025 regular season. All that's left is for them to secure home field advantage throughout the postseason.
They had suffered some big losses over the offseason, with Willy Adames leaving in free agency and Devin Williams being traded to the New York Yankees. But the team has had several players step up in a big way this season.
When the playoffs roll around, we may see some interesting pieces added to the roster. Tyler Miller of Reviewing The Brew proposed the idea of Milwaukee adding outfielder Brandon Lockridge to the mix, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline.
Brewers Could Add Under-The-Radar Deadline Piece To Playoff Roster
"The Brewers have plenty of speed throughout their organization, but the fastest of the bunch, with a sprint speed in the 99th percentile, is 2025 trade deadline acquisition Brandon Lockridge. Lockridge, who the Brewers acquired from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Nestor Cortes and prospect Jorge Quintana at this year's trade deadline, logged 20 games with the Brewers in August while fellow outfielder Jackson Chourio was on the injured list," Miller wrote.
"Despite swiping just two bags during his brief stint with the Crew this year, Lockridge has shown an elite ability to steal bases throughout his career in the minor leagues. In 196 minor league games between 2023 and 2024, Lockridge stole 86 bases and was caught just 11 times. Not only is that a 162-game pace of 71 stolen bases, but it's also a success rate of nearly 87%."
As Miller notes, Lockridge would be more of an addition for speed on the postseason roster than anything else. Late in games, he could be used as a pinch-runner or a defensive replacement. Sometimes, that can be just as valuable to a postseason roster as a star player, and it will certainly be interesting if the Brewers view it the same way.
They could use a little extra speed on their bench, and having Lockridge could give them an extra weapon for the postseason.
