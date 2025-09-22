Why the Brewers' Pitching Staff Is Key To Milwaukee's World Series Hopes
The Milwaukee Brewers have surged up the power rankings this season. They're one of the top teams in the sport, led by manager Pat Murphy.
Heading into the postseason, the Brewers have multiple strong aspects that could help push the team to the World Series.
The Athletic's Stephen J. Nesbitt and Chad Jennings recently listed the Brewers' pitching staff as one of the best postseason units in the league. Milwaukee might be injured, but the unit is still talented.
"We initially had the Brewers at No. 3 on this list, but reconsidered after manager Pat Murphy mentioned moving rookie Misiorowski to the bullpen and Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list. The Brewers have the second-best staff ERA in the majors this season (3.62). They rack up strikeouts, limit long balls and extinguish hard contact," Nesbitt and Jennings wrote. "That success has been driven by their rotation, which until recently was led by an ace (Peralta), a finally-healthy-and-now-hurt-again No. 2 (Woodruff), a stud rookie (Misiorowski) and a surprise standout (Priester). That depth will be critically important now, as Woodruff’s availability is in doubt moving forward, and Misiorowski has pitched poorly since returning from the IL.
Brewers pitching staff is key to a World Series victory
"For now, we’ll pencil in another rookie, Patrick, as the No. 3 starter, with Misiorowski in a hybrid role. Who wouldn’t want to see The Miz air it out if Murphy called upon him late in Game 5 of the NLDS? The Brewers bullpen has delivered solid results this season, ranking ninth in ERA (3.71), but injuries have decimated the relief corps lately. Mears recently returned to the active roster, but closer Trevor Megill hit a setback while rehabbing a strained flexor, and Shelby Miller is out with a season-ending elbow sprain."
Losing Brandon Woodruff is a crushing blow to the Brewers. Pair this with the fact that rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is likely to be moved to the bullpen, and the Brewers have a bit of a question mark on the mound right now.
Either way, Freddy Peralta and the Brewers' pitching staff will need to be excellent to help lead Milwaukee to the World Series. Murphy needs his unit to perform like the dominant staff that they have been all season. In fact, the Brewers might need them to be better than they've been.
