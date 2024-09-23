Brewers Could Land $65 Million Star To Fill Hole, Per Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers have been great this season but could look to make major additions this winter.
Milwaukee will need to take a look at the starting rotation and may need to add a new first baseman if Rhys Hoskins ends up leaving. Because of this, USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale mentioned the Brewers as a possible landing spot for Arizona Diamondbacks star first baseman Christian Walker.
"While Pete Alonso of the (New York Mets) will be the highest-paid first baseman on the free-agent market, club executives insist that Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker will draw much more interest at perhaps half the price. The Milwaukee Brewers are one of several teams who have keen interest if first baseman Rhys Hoskins opts out of his contract."
Milwaukee already is in a good spot and is a contender in the National League. If the Brewers somehow could land Walker, they would be even better. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner is one of the best first basemen in the National League.
He has appeared in 123 games with Milwaukee this season and is slashing .252/.335/.474 with 26 home runs and 82 RBIs. That type of production would take the Brewers to another level. Hoskins has been good this season for the Brewers, but this is his first year back after a serious injury, Hoskins likely will be back to normal in 2025, but it still could make a lot of sense to bring Walker in.
