Brewers Injury Update: Milwaukee At Risk Of Losing José Quintana
The Milwaukee Brewers not only lost on Sunday, but they potentially lost one of their starting pitchers in José Quintana.
Quintana got the start on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals and went four innings and allowed three earned runs. That's not the really significant part of the day, though. Quintana was forced out of the game in the fourth inning and now will undergo an MRI due to a calf injury, per Brewers manager Pat Murphy and transcribed by MLB.com's Rich Rovito.
The Brewers got another rough injury
"The Brewers' already injury-riddled pitching staff took another blow in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Cardinals at American Family Field when José Quintana left the game after the fourth inning with a calf injury," Rovito said. "Manager Pat Murphy said after the game that the veteran left-hander, a key cog in the team’s rotation this season, was in a walking boot and set to have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury...
"José leaving with a calf injury, that’s alarming with how injured we already are," Murphy said. “It’s unfortunate, but the guys that did come in kept us in the game."
Quintana signed late with Milwaukee and has been a very important piece throughout the campaign for this starting rotation. The veteran hurler has added some much-needed left-handed firepower to the rotation and has a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts. Milwaukee got a steal with Quintana signing him to a one-year, $4 million deal. Any time you see an injury involving a calf, though, it is concerning. Especially at this time of the year with just about two weeks to go in the regular season before the playoffs get here.
Milwaukee has been battered with injuries recently and this is yet another example. We should know more soon after the MRI results are released, but any soft-tissue injury is difficult to project simply because people's bodies react differently. Unfortunately, I am not a doctor, though. When there are updates, we will provide them as they arrive.
