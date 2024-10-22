Brewers Could Make Blockbuster Trade With Red Sox
The Milwaukee Brewers possess one of the hottest commodities on the trade block this winter, and the club should use that to their advantage.
Last winter, the Brewers traded right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles and received notable names in return, such as Joey Ortiz and DL Hall, who contributed to the 2024 campaign.
The Brew Crew could look to swing another trade with a different American League East club, with prospect capital that should excite Milwaukee's front office.
The Boston Red Sox, like many teams, are in desperate need of a high-leverage reliever after losing Kenley Jansen to free agency. However, Boston has one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball to utilize in their hunt for a better bullpen.
In the 2024 regular season, the Red Sox bullpen had a combined 4.39 ERA, just 24th in the majors. If the club wants to get serious about upgrading for next season, Brewers' right-hander Devin Williams may be the answer.
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
Williams will be a free agent after the 2025 campaign, and Milwaukee may be looking to deal him while his value is high.
In return, the Brewers could try to acquire one of the many prospects in Boston's farm system -- which boasts six players in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. Most of whom are close to big-league-ready and could be impactful as soon as 2025.
The Red Sox also have a slew of left-handed hitters who broke out last season and could be available. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has been open about his desire to balance the lineup, making outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran tradeable.
Boston could afford to lose one of their young stars. The question remains if the Red Sox will do it, as the club has recently prioritized their up-and-coming talent. However, after years of irrelevance, it sounds like the front office is ready to make a splash.
Regardless, each side has what the other club would be looking to acquire. A trade could be worthwhile for both teams.
