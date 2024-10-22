Astros Blockbuster Move Could Pave Way For Brewers Signing Willy Adames Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers could be involved in a three-team shake-up this winter.
The Brewers infield will likely be shuffled around for the beginning of the 2025 campaign, with shortstop Willy Adames likely calling a new city home. As a result of his expected departure, Milwaukee should aim to land a Houston Astros infielder who is rumored to possibly be on his way out of Texas.
"So, if the Astros want (Pete) Alonso, it will cost them (Alex) Bregman," FanSided's Christopher Kline wrote Tuesday morning. "Or, perhaps more accurately, if Bregman decides to pick up and leave, Houston can better afford Alonso as its Plan B."
Bregman hit .260 with 58 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .768 OPS (118 OPS+) in 145 games this season.
The 30-year-old primarily plays third base, which would fall in line with the Brew Crew's plans of moving Joey Ortiz to shortstop, but Bregman could also fill the position if needed.
The two-time World Series champion is still expected to receive a hefty payday, but it will likely be less than $200 million that Adames was recently speculated to receive -- making Bregman the more affordable option.
However, if the Brew Crew wants to break the bank this winter Adames would be the logical option. If Milwaukee does get outbid by a large market team, the Astros star should be on their list of free agents to target.
It may be unlikely the Brewers end up with either option, but both should be considered by the front office.
