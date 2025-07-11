Brewers Could Make 'Outside-The-Box' Trade For Braves Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have a serious chance to contend and should be aggressive at the deadline.
With that in mind, FanSided’s Tyler Koerth proposed an intriguing idea on Friday involving an Atlanta Braves star.
“Milwaukee … could use an outside-the-box approach at the trade deadline in order to upgrade their offense,” Koerth wrote.
“One way they could do that is by moving Christian Yelich back to the outfield, as they have been doing more in the last few weeks, and adding a new primary designated hitter.”
“With Garrett Mitchell out for the remainder of the season, moving Yelich to the field in favor of adding a power bat, something the lineup is lacking even more so now with Rhys Hoskins out until mid-to-late August, could make sense,” Koerth added.
Koerth then suggested that the Brewers take a long, hard look at Atlanta Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna:
“As we approach the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves are looking less and less like a playoff team as they sit fourth in their division and currently have a worse record than the Miami Marlins. With slugger Marcell Ozuna on an expiring contract, he figures to be a coveted target at this year's trade deadline. However, one area of concern with Ozuna is that his power numbers are down this year, as he is currently slugging just .390. In theory, his value is not all that high right now, and that seems like an opportunity Milwaukee would pounce on.”
Ozuna, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, finished No. 4 in National League MVP voting in 2024. As Koerth noted, his numbers aren’t nearly as impressive this season. Entering Friday, Ozuna was batting .236 with a .748 OPS to go along with 12 home runs and 41 RBI in 314 at-bats.
Why shouldn’t Milwaukee call Atlanta and ask about Ozuna, especially for a rental situation?
