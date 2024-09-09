Brewers Could Make Sense For Projected $260 Million Superstar Free Agent
The Milwaukee Brewers have a chance to make a run this fall but they still could use another frontline starter.
When the season ends, it would make sense for the Brewers to turn to free agency to add a boost to the starting rotation. There will be plenty of options available, including an old friend. Former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes will be available and although a reunion is unlikely, it would be great.
Burnes was traded by Milwaukee to the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the season. It would be surprising to see him return to Milwaukee, but he had plenty of success there, and if the Brewers made him an offer he couldn't refuse, why not?
He will be expensive this winter and is projected to land a deal worth around $260 million, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton.
"The baseline for his free-agent years looks like the seven-year, $245 million deal Stephen Strasburg signed after the 2019 World Series — which is also what Max Scherzer’s initial deal with the (Washington Nationals) equals in today’s money," Britton said. "Let’s suggest that as the extension, with the idea that a characteristic season from Burnes would set him up to top that valuation on the open market. 2024 salary: $15.6 million. Extension projection: Eight years, $260 million."
That might be a bit out of the Brewers' price range, but Burnes is worth it. Milwaukee has shocked some people this year and showed that it can be a contender even without Burnes and Craig Counsell. Imagine if it could add Burnes back to this core?
