Brewers Could Make Surprising Move For Red Sox 'Difference-Maker'
The Milwaukee Brewers could make a surprising move involving the Boston Red Sox before July 31.
If the Red Sox become sellers, or even a buyer/seller hybrid, the player Boston is most likely to move appears to be seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman.
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently polled Major League Baseball executives about the players most likely to get traded, and Chapman was the No. 1 reliever mentioned.
“The execs overwhelmingly picked Chapman as the reliever most likely to be traded in July,” Bowden revealed.
“The 37-year-old is having a banner season, posting a 1.32 ERA over 37 appearances with 14 saves and 50 strikeouts in 34 innings. He would be a difference-maker in any bullpen. Two years ago, Chapman was traded from the Royals to the Rangers in a late-June deadline deal for lefty Cole Ragans and a minor-league outfielder.”
New York Post’s Jon Heyman also discussed Chapman’s trade potential this week.
“If the Red Sox do sell, frequent deadline trade piece Aroldis Chapman will be coveted,” Heyman wrote. “Chapman, still throwing 100 mph, was in two deadline deals preceding World Series titles — to the (Chicago) Cubs in 2016 and (Texas) Rangers in 2023.”
Enter the Brewers, who, while traditionally conservative around this time of year, have reason to add.
Milwaukee is a playoff team, plain and simple, and the Crew could be even more than that with the addition of a piece like Chapman. Pairing Chapman with Trevor Megill at the end of games would be a nightmare for Milwaukee’s National League playoff opponents.
Entering Friday with a 48-39 record, the Brewers sat in the second NL Wild Card spot and within striking distance (four games back) of the Chicago Cubs for the NL Central crown.
Snagging Chapman wouldn’t be a massive spend by any means, but it could have massive baseball benefits. The left-hander represents $10.75 million of expiring money.
The Brewers have a real (though underrated) chance to contend this year, and spending that amount of money for a rental situation as impactful as Chapman makes a ton of sense.
