Brewers Could Make Surprising Move For Twins' 29-Year-Old All-Star
Will Milwaukee Brewers be checking about an All-Star starting pitcher in the American League possibly set to hit the trade market this summer?
Milwaukee’s need for starting pitching depth is not a surprise to Brewers fans who have watched their team play 22 games and counting without the likes of Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and Aaron Civale (all on the Injured List).
The Brew Crew was 12-10 entering Monday, which says a lot about what the team could do with a healthy rotation. The postseason is a more than attainable goal for Milwaukee, and its front office should consider making a big move before July’s deadline to position the club for an even larger aim: a World Series berth.
It would be off-brand for the Brewers’ brass to go after someone like Sandy Alcántara or Framber Valdez on the trade market, but perhaps a change of operational theory is in order for Milwaukee’s management, at least for the moment.
Another arm the Brewers could ostensibly acquire if they abandoned frugality is Minnesota Twins starter Pablo López, around whom trade buzz has already begun to circulate.
The Twins are 7-15 and very much poised to be on the outside looking in as the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians surge ahead of them in the AL Central (and don’t forget the Kansas City Royals).
Minnesota’s expected seller status could make them candidates to cut ties with López despite his team control through 2027 (at $21.8 million per year, according to Spotrac).
Milwaukee should at the very least check in on López and inquire about what it would take to pry him away.
The Brewers have a ton of talent in a well-constructed offensive right now, and it would be a shame if the front office was too hesitant to give the pitching staff the star power it needs for Milwaukee to contend.
