Former Brewers Ace With 'Control Issues' Given Poor Grade: 'Fading Dominance'
A 30-year-old ace who began his career with the Milwaukee Brewers could be showing signs of decline.
One of the biggest signings during last winter’s free agency was the Arizona Diamondbacks spending $210 million on a six-year deal for right-hander Corbin Burnes, a four-time All-Star and 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner.
Burnes pitched for the Brew Crew between 2018 and 2023 before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in February 2024.
Now Burnes is a Diamondback, but his career in Arizona is off to a rough start.
On Friday, Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer released a piece entitled, “The Good, Bad and Meh MLB First Impressions on New Teams in 2025”; Rymer featured Burnes in the article.
“Corbin Burnes' contract isn't a bargain, per se, but let's grant that it came in lighter than expected after the Yankees signed Max Fried for $218 million,” Rymer wrote.
“So far, though, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner hasn't looked very ace-like. Though "only" nine are earned, he's permitted 11 runs in three starts, with a 1.565 WHIP that dwarfs his 1.020 average between 2020 and 2024.”
“It's likely just a matter of time before Burnes irons out his control issues. That'll go a long way toward leveling out his performance, as he proved in 2024 that he doesn't need too many strikeouts to be effective.”
“It is nonetheless still jarring to see him continue to struggle with swings and misses. He's only in the 38th percentile with his 23.8 whiff rate, whereas he was in the 98th percentile at his peak in 2021.”
“As Burnes has also lost 1.1 mph off his cutter since then, there's a real pattern of fading dominance for the Diamondbacks to stress over. … First Impression: Bad.”
Entering Friday, Burnes held a 5.28 ERA through 15 1/3 innings pitched in a Diamondbacks uniform. He’s allowed 15 hits (three home runs), walked nine, and struck out 14 thus far in 2025.
Burnes is certainly on slump watch, but the season is young.
