Brewers Could Prove Doubters Wrong By Winning First NL Pennant
The Milwaukee Brewers are awaiting their opponent in the NLDS. They already clinched home field advantage through the World Series by virtue of having the best record in Major League Baseball and winning their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. They'll face either the Chicago Cubs or San Diego Padres, with Chicago now one win away from advancing.
The Brewers may not have the best team on paper, but they do have a solid roster that could potentially bring Milwaukee its first World Series title this fall.
On Tuesday, experts in The Athletic predicted who would win the National League pennant, and Levi Weaver predicted the Brewers would get it done this October.
MLB Writer Makes Case For Brewers To Win Pennant
"“Do I believe in this pick? No. But I didn’t believe in the Brewers in spring training either, and they went out and won more games than anyone. I didn’t believe in the Brewers at the All-Star break, and guess what: I was wrong again. Apologies to Brewers fans if our collective disbelief was the juju holding it all together and this pick jinxes it," Weaver wrote.
The Brewers have not been to the World Series since 1982. Back then, they were in the American League and faced the St. Louis Cardinals, losing the series in seven games.
They might need a little luck to get to the Fall Classic this October, even with the best record in baseball. But October can be unpredictable in a lot of ways, and it sometimes isn't always who is best, but rather who is hot at the right time.
The Brewers will have to contend with the likes of the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. Those teams are the likely favorites to reach the World Series in the Senior Circuit.
The Brewers will have tough competition, even in the NLDS when they face either the Cubs or Padres, so there's no guarantee they will even make it to the NLCS and have a shot at winning the pennant.
But stranger things have happened. They tend to rally around being counted out, as they have been many times over the past several years.
Perhaps that could be all they need in order to get the job done and get to the World Series.
We'll see what comes next for Milwaukee.
