How 8-Year MLB Veteran Could Impact Brewers' Playoff Run
The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news on Tuesday.
Milwaukee designated veteran hurler Erick Fedde for assignment before the end of the regular season to make room on the roster as the team announced the returns of Trevor Megill and DL Hall. Fortunately, he wasn't claimed off waivers and the Brewers were able to outright him to the minors and keep him in the organization, per the team.
"RHP Erick Fedde cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Nashville," the Brewers announced.
So, what does this mean for the Brewers? It means that there's another veteran option down in the minors who could be an option for the Brewers' bullpen if the club makes it far enough in the playoffs. Per league rules, Fedde could be eligible for the playoff roster, but not until 15 days after his outright to the minors, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The 32-year-old had a 3.38 ERA in seven late-season appearances for the Brewers and could eventually be postseason-eligible for Milwaukee if needed. But he can’t be on an active roster for 15 days from Tuesday unless replacing someone who gets hurt in the meantime," McCalvy said.
With that being said, 15 days after Tuesday would be Wednesday, October 15th. Milwaukee will begin the National League Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 4th against either the Chicago Cubs or the San Diego Padres. That will be a five-game series with the last day scheduled for Oct. 11th. If the Brewers were to advance to the National League Championship Series, the first day of that series would be Oct. 13th. Fedde isn't eligible to return to the roster until the 15th barring an injury.
At this point, it seems like that would be the most likely way for him to return to the roster just because the timing of the move. He was good for the Brewers down the stretch. He pitched in seven games and had a 3.38 ERA out of the bullpen in 16 innings pitched. Milwaukee had the sixth-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.63 this season. Fedde helped at a time of need with injuries piling up. Now, the team at least has him as a depth option still just in case.
