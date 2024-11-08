Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Could Pursue Ex-Mets Fan Favorite Attempting Comeback After Losing 30 Pounds

Milwaukee could add pitching depth

Stephen Mottram

Aug 27, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of American Family Field during the second inning of the game between the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers might have an interesting solution to their thin rotation that could put the club in a better spot in 2025.

The Brewers have historically been a small-to-mid market team, which has led to the organization taking chances on low-risk, high-reward players in hopes they can turn into stars. One former New York Mets All-Star, who is hoping to return to Major League Baseball could be the next chapter in Milwaukee's impressive flip-the-script story.

"Noah Syndergaard is down to 235 pounds after losing 30 and is working his way toward a comeback down here in Texas," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday night.

Syndergaard has a 3.71 ERA, .252 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in an eight-year career playing for the Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.

The 32-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has not been able to find his footing since.

Milwaukee could pursue the right-hander and offer a low-cost, team-friendly contract in hopes that he can get back to his All-Star form, or at the least be a serviceable arm for the Brew Crew.

Signing Syndergaard would be a low-risk, high-reward move by the Brewers and if he can still compete at a moderately successful level, would be an improvement to a starting rotation that could use the help.

If the Brewers do sign Syndergaard at a low cost, the club could use the money saved on bringing back shortstop Willy Adames, or improving other areas around their roster.

