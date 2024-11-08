Surprise AL East Team Reportedly Enters Willy Adames Sweepstakes
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames blossomed into a legitimate star at his position in his time with the Brew Crew, and his services are becoming a hot commodity this winter.
The 29-year-old has many suitors, with some of the largest markets in Major League Baseball anticipated to pursue him. Surprisingly, an unexpected American League East club is rumored to be attempting to land the shortstop.
"It would be surprising to see Adames move off shortstop, as he’s the clear-cut No. 1 free agent at the position this winter," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Thursday night. "Among the teams expected to make a push to sign him are the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (Atlanta) Braves, (Boston) Red Sox and (San Francisco) Giants, with most viewing Los Angeles as the odds-on favorite."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Boston recently signed shortstop Trevor Story to a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022. The 31-year-old has dealt with his fair share of injuries, but the Red Sox clearly committed to him long-term.
They also boast two top 10 MLB prospects up the middle, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and second baseman Kristian Campbell. This makes their pursuit of Adames a bit of a head-scratcher.
A different report mentioned the New York Mets as a club looking to sign Adames, but as a third baseman, and the 29-year-old noted he was open to switching positions.
Returning to the Red Sox, who have the cornerstone of their franchise at third, Rafael Devers -- yet another spot that adding the shortstop to wouldn't make sense. Adding Adames to their infield would seemingly create an impossible log jam unless a complete roster shake-up is done to make room for Adames.
Overall, it doesn't appear logical that Boston should try to enter the Adames sweepstakes, but anything could happen.
